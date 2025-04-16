Speakers pay tribute to founding fathers at Pakistan Day reception in Ankara

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The speakers at the grand reception hosted to commemorate the 85th National Day of Pakistan by the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara paid tribute to the founding fathers of the country.

The event was graced by the presence of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus as a chief guest.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid, welcomed the dignitaries and guests, and reflected on the significance of Pakistan Day, marking the adoption of the Lahore Resolution in 1940, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

He paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the intellectual contributions of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Allama Iqbal.

The Ambassador noted Pakistan’s resilience and economic progress, citing improved growth, reduced inflation, rising exports, and increased remittances. Ambassador Junaid also emphasized the historic and growing ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, built on shared faith, history, and mutual support. Concluding his remarks, the Ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, development, and strengthening the bond with Türkiye.

In his address, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus extended warm felicitations to the people and Government of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion. Referring to Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid as a valuable friend, he lauded his contribution towards strengthening of Pakistan Turkiye Relations.

Further reflecting on the deep-rooted and time-honoured ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, he described the relationship as one of profound brotherhood, calling it a divine blessing from Allah Almighty.

He stressed that this enduring fraternity—shaped by shared history, values, and mutual respect—should be preserved and passed on to future generations as a sacred trust. Kurtulmus highlighted the strong people-to-people connections and historical solidarity that have defined Türkiye-Pakistan relations over the decades.

He recalled the spirit of mutual support demonstrated by both nations during times of crisis and reaffirmed Türkiye’s continued commitment to further strengthening this bond across all fields, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, defence collaboration, and cultural exchange.

The event was attended by Minister of National Defence, Yasar Güler,Minister of Trade, Prof. Dr. Ömer Bolat, former Prime Minister Binali Yildrim, former Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Metin Gurak, Turkish Land Forces Commander General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander Turkish Air Force General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, Commander Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, former Minister Agriculture Mehmet Mehdi Eker, Member of Turkish Parliament Derya Yanik, Chairman Saadat Party MP Mahmut Arikan, MP Burhan Kayaturk, Chairman Pakistan-Turkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group MP Ali Sahin, Deputy Foreign Minister Ayse Berris Ekinci, President Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB) Prof Haluk Gorgun, Former President SSB Ismail Demir, Members of Parliament, several deputy ministers as well as high-ranking Turkish civil and military officials, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, academia, Pakistani community, and media representatives.