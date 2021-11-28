Speaking About Armed Conflict Threat at Border Premature Yet - Belarusian Security Council

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Despite the deterioration of the situation at the western border of Belarus and increase in the number of military contingents in neighboring countries, it is premature yet to speak about a real threat of an armed conflict, Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said on Sunday.

"Conducting assessment and analysis of military units and divisions that are located in neighboring countries, it is premature yet to talk about a threat of unleashing the conflict. I think, the leadership of both Poland and the Baltic States understand that unleashing aggression against Belarus is not worth it," Volfovich told the Belarusian STV broadcaster.

The official stressed that Belarusian "armed forces are capable of answering today."

"If they hope to involve the armed forces of NATO - our strategic partner is standing behind us, our neighbor, the large and powerful Russian Federation," Volfovich said.