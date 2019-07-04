Special Bureau Aimed at Supporting Russian Exporters to Open in Italy - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) A specialized bureau to support Russian export and exporters is due to open in Italy Russian State Development Corporation VEB.RF said in a statement.

"The leadership of VEB.RF and the Russian Export Center will pay a working visit to Italy. In this country, a bureau aimed at supporting exporters is planned to be launched. [It will include] an office in Milan and an export support group with the participation of the Russian trade mission in Rome," the statement said.

This project is part of a unified system to promote export in Russia and abroad.

"Italy is one of the key partners of Russia in Europe. Our enterprises have great potential for collaboration," VEB.RF Chairman Igor Shuvalov was quoted as saying in the statement.

Italy is one of Russia's largest trading partners and ranks fifth in terms of turnover. At the end of 2018, the overall bilateral trade amounted to $27 billion, a 13 percent increase from the previous year.