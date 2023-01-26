Special Conditions for Russian Athletes' Participation in Tournaments Unacceptable- Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The establishment of special conditions that do not comply with the Olympic Charter for the participation of Russian athletes in international tournaments is unacceptable, Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it is ready to consider the admission of Russian athletes to international tournaments under strict conditions that will be verified during individual checks. The conditions include participation in the tournaments under neutral status and the respect for the IOC's peace mission, including not supporting the conflict in Ukraine

"The IOC in its decision speaks about the possibility of admitting athletes, trying to show the flexibility of its position.

At the same time, we consider it unacceptable to define special conditions of participation for athletes that are inconsistent with the Olympic Charter, the principles of equality and justice. No politics can and should interfere in sports, there is no place for speculation about Russia's special operation. It is an honor and pride for our athletes to represent their homeland. This has been the case at all times. The main task of the state is to provide the necessary conditions for the training of athletes," Matytsin said on Telegram.