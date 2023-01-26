UrduPoint.com

Special Conditions For Russian Athletes' Participation In Tournaments Unacceptable- Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Special Conditions for Russian Athletes' Participation in Tournaments Unacceptable- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The establishment of special conditions that do not comply with the Olympic Charter for the participation of Russian athletes in international tournaments is unacceptable, Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it is ready to consider the admission of Russian athletes to international tournaments under strict conditions that will be verified during individual checks. The conditions include participation in the tournaments under neutral status and the respect for the IOC's peace mission, including not supporting the conflict in Ukraine

"The IOC in its decision speaks about the possibility of admitting athletes, trying to show the flexibility of its position.

At the same time, we consider it unacceptable to define special conditions of participation for athletes that are inconsistent with the Olympic Charter, the principles of equality and justice. No politics can and should interfere in sports, there is no place for speculation about Russia's special operation. It is an honor and pride for our athletes to represent their homeland. This has been the case at all times. The main task of the state is to provide the necessary conditions for the training of athletes," Matytsin said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Same Olympics International Olympic Committee All

Recent Stories

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

47 minutes ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

47 minutes ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

47 minutes ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

49 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

49 minutes ago
 Thousands protest South Africa's energy crisis

Thousands protest South Africa's energy crisis

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.