Special Conditions' Regime Introduced In Kazakh Prisons - Reports

The Kazakh Interior Ministry has introduced the regime of special conditions in the republic's prisons for the duration of the state of emergency in the country, Kazakh media KazTag reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Kazakh Interior Ministry has introduced the regime of special conditions in the republic's prisons for the duration of the state of emergency in the country, Kazakh media KazTag reported on Thursday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced the state of emergency in the republic on Wednesday amid mass protests which turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers.

