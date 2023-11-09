Special Convocation of IUB on Nov 11

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Special convocation of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be held on 11 November. Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman will be the chief guest.

Honorary degrees will be awarded to renowned Saraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi and famous journalist and alumnus of the university Javed Chaudhry. The special convocation is being held to commemorate the services of renowned personalities of the area.