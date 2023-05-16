Special Counsel Durham Says FBI Should Have Never Launched Trump-Russia Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) US Special Counsel John Durham concluded that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should have never launched the probe on the alleged collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 election, CNN reported on Monday citing a Durham-compiled report over the course of three years.

According to Durham, the FBI should have ignored "raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated" intelligence that allegedly indicated connections existed between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, the report said.

However, Durham does not recommend any new charges against individuals or "whole charges" regarding the way the FBI handles politically charged investigations, the report added.

Durham was appointed as a Special Counsel by former US Attorney General William Barr in May 2019 to review the FBI's actions in the alleged Trump-Russia collusion probe, including the FBI spying on former Trump's campaign adviser.

In August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Durham's team of prosecutors also focused the probe on individuals outside the FBI who provided information that helped fuel the 2016 investigation into the alleged collusion and whether tipsters knew the information they provided was false.