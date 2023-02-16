UrduPoint.com

Special Counsel In Jan. 6 Investigation Subpoenas Trump's Ex-Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Special Counsel in Jan. 6 Investigation Subpoenas Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The special counsel investigating former US President Donald Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed his ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith is seeking documents and testimony related to the events, and Meadows received the subpoena in January.

Meadows' attorney declined to comment on the matter, while the US Justice Department did not respond to the media's request, the report said.

US media reported last week that Former US Vice President Mike Pence had been subpoenaed by Smith as the counsel requested documents and testimony related to Trump's and his allies' efforts to challenge the 2020 established election results.

In November, Smith was appointed a special counsel by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to help determine whether charges were warranted in two cases linked to Trump. The special counsel was tasked to conduct parts of the investigations into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and into the handling of classified documents and records by Trump.

Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the January 6 US Capitol riot, as well as into whether he mishandled classified documents from his presidency, which resulted in a Federal raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence last year.

Related Topics

Election Trump January November 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

51 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

8 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

9 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.