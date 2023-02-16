(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The special counsel investigating former US President Donald Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed his ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith is seeking documents and testimony related to the events, and Meadows received the subpoena in January.

Meadows' attorney declined to comment on the matter, while the US Justice Department did not respond to the media's request, the report said.

US media reported last week that Former US Vice President Mike Pence had been subpoenaed by Smith as the counsel requested documents and testimony related to Trump's and his allies' efforts to challenge the 2020 established election results.

In November, Smith was appointed a special counsel by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to help determine whether charges were warranted in two cases linked to Trump. The special counsel was tasked to conduct parts of the investigations into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and into the handling of classified documents and records by Trump.

Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the January 6 US Capitol riot, as well as into whether he mishandled classified documents from his presidency, which resulted in a Federal raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence last year.