Special Counsel Jack Smith Says Seeking 'Speedy Trial' In Trump January 6 Case

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a press conference that he will seek a speedy trial in the criminal case involving former US President Donald Trump's alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

"In this case, my office will seek a speedy trial so that our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury of citizens," Smith said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Smith released an indictment charging Trump with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

The charges in the indictment remain allegations until determined otherwise in a court of law, Smith added.

