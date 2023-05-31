Special Counsel Subpoenas Trump White House Aides Over Firing of CISA Chief - Reports

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating allegations that former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has subpoenaed Trump's staffers who may have knowledge of the firing of Christopher Krebs, the New York Times reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating allegations that former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has subpoenaed Trump's staffers who may have knowledge of the firing of Christopher Krebs, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Krebs, who oversaw the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) under Trump, said the 2020 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

Trump, however, has claimed election and voter fraud cost him the election, leading Special Counsel Smith to inquire about the events surrounding Krebs' firing, the report said.

According to the report, investigators are interested in Trump's state of mind around the firing of Krebs in addition to substantiating a timeline leading up to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The subpoenas, drafted as recently as two weeks ago, target White House personnel who participated in the drafting of a document about Krebs that consolidated reasons to distrust him, the report said.

The special counsel is interested in the efforts of a small group of Trump staffers in the personnel office who sought to test the loyalty of Federal officials and potential hires to the former president, the report said.

In November, Smith was appointed as special counsel by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to help determine whether charges were warranted in two cases linked to Trump.

Trump has said the moves are a continuation of the political witch hunt against him that has now turned into a campaign to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.