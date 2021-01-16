Joe Biden is to be sworn in next Wednesday as 46th president of the United States at an inauguration like no other in the country's history, with supporters and even his predecessor absent from the ceremony in Washington

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Joe Biden is to be sworn in next Wednesday as 46th president of the United States at an inauguration like no other in the country's history, with supporters and even his predecessor absent from the ceremony in Washington.

Biden has already set out some of the main priorities of his first days in the White House at a time when the US is grappling with a health crisis which has claimed nearly 400,000 lives and the economy has been devastated by Covid-19.

He has also pledged to bring unity to a country whose deep divisions have been highlighted by an at times toxic election as well as the ransacking of the US Capitol by supporters of the outgoing president, Donald Trump.

AFP has already begun ramping up its coverage from Washington, to provide clients with not only extensive coverage of breaking news but also a comprehensive review of the Trump years and a preview of the Biden presidency.

From this weekend, AFPTV will be on the ground in half a dozen US cities as well as in Washington itself to capture the scale of the massive security operation which is already being rolled out.

Our White House correspondent and a photographer will be on board for Donald Trump's final flight on Air Force One when he heads from Washington to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Tuesday.

We will have a large teams of correspondents, photographers and video journalists on the ground for the inauguration ceremony which begins around 1600 GMT on January 20, including live coverage from AFPTV.

We have already begun to move a series of graphics on the White House, the US Capitol, the main US presidents over the years as well as Biden and his program.

We will also move a package of around 60 of the most striking photos from Trump's four years as president on Monday.

And we will move out a package of text stories early next week, including: -- MONDAY -- US-politics-inauguration-Trump,PROFILE WASHINGTON When Donald Trump looks down for the last time after lifting off from the White House lawn on Wednesday, the wreckage of his presidency will be the last thing he sees.

2,000 words by Sebastian Smith. Picture. Graphic. Video US-politics-inauguration-Biden,PROFILE WASHINGTON He was derided as too entrenched in Washington, too hesitant to campaign during Covid-19, and too old, but Joe Biden prevailed and will become the 46th US president Wednesday, inheriting an omnipresent nightmare that will take shrewd political skill to overcome.

1,800 words by Michael Mathes. Picture. Graphic. Video We will also move: US-politics-inauguration-Harris,PROFILE US-politics-inauguration-Biden-family,PROFILE US-politics-inauguration-unrest,FOCUS WASHINGTON His predecessor is boycotting the ceremony, the crowds are not welcome because of Covid-19 and would be kept at bay by war-zone security: Joe Biden's inauguration as the 47th US president will be unlike any other in American history.

600 words by Paul Handley. Picture. Video. Graphic US-politics-inauguration-Biden-start,FOCUS WASHINGTON Joe Biden has pledged to waste no time in confronting the economic and health crises ravaging the US in his first days as president along with reversing his predecessor's signature climate and immigration policies -- even as Donald Trump's impeachment trial plays out in the Senate.

650 words by Cyril Julien US-politics-inauguration-division,FOCUS NEW YORK After the violent storming of the US Capitol building ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, thousands of Americans say they are ready to reach across to "the other side" -- but many deem the bad blood too much to overcome.

750 words by Catherine Triomphe -- TUESDAY -- US-politics-inauguration-Biden-challenges,FOCUS WASHINGTON A raging pandemic. An economic crisis. A nation divided. Racial injustice. Joe Biden has his work cut out for him as he prepares to be sworn in on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States 800 words by Chris Lefkow. Picture. Video. Graphic US-politics-inauguration-diplomacy,FOCUS WASHINGTON Joe Biden takes office facing not just turmoil at home. Much of the world wants the 46th president quickly to bring the United States back into international good graces -- and to move swiftly to find solutions on multiple crises.

700 words by Shaun TandonWe will also move: US-politics-inauguration-ceremony,FACTSUS-politics-inauguration-Trump-moments,FACTS