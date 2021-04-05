UrduPoint.com
Special Envoy For Iran To Lead US Delegation At JCPOA Talks In Vienna - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

Special Envoy for Iran to Lead US Delegation at JCPOA Talks in Vienna - State Dept.

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley will lead the United States' delegation during the multilateral consultations on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal that are about to start in Austria, the State Department' spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley will lead the United States' delegation during the multilateral consultations on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal that are about to start in Austria, the State Department' spokesman Ned price told reporters on Monday.

"I can confirm that Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley will lead the US delegation in Vienna. The talks are scheduled to start tomorrow," Price said during a press briefing.

