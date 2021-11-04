Special Envoy Malley to Lead US Participation in Iran Talks in Vienna - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, will head the US delegation to the next round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal in late November, State Department spokesman Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We understand that the European External Actions Service, of course, has been coordinating with the Iranians on their stated intent to resume negotiations before the end of this month. This appears to have just taken place," Price said. "We do welcome the EU's announcement that they have coordinated with all participants and that talks on the mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA will resume for a seventh round on Monday, November 29. Special Envoy Malley will again lead US participation in these talks."