Special Envoys of Armenia, Turkey to Hold Another Meeting in Vienna on Feb 24 - Yerevan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The special envoys of Armenia and Turkey on normalization of relations will hold their next meeting in Vienna on February 24, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Thursday.

