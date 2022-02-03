UrduPoint.com

Special Envoys Of Armenia, Turkey To Hold Another Meeting In Vienna On Feb 24 - Yerevan

The special envoys of Armenia and Turkey on normalization of relations will hold their next meeting in Vienna on February 24, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Thursday

"The next meeting of the special representatives of #Armenia and #Turkey in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process will take place on February 24 in #Vienna," Hunanyan tweeted.

