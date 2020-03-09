UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Flight From North Korea With Foreign Diplomats Aboard Arrives In Russia - Airline

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

Special Flight From North Korea With Foreign Diplomats Aboard Arrives in Russia - Airline

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Air Koryo's plane arrived from Pyongyang in Russia's Vladivostok with foreign diplomats aboard, the spokesman of the airline told Sputnik on Monday.

"Today, the plane from Pyongyang arrived," the spokesman said, and confirmed that diplomats were aboard the plane.

The airline did not specify if such special flights would occur in the future.

A source previously told Sputnik that the North Korean authorities were organizing flights from Pyongyang to Vladivostok so that employees of foreign embassies could return to their countries.

The North Korea authorities, according to the source, informed all European embassies in Pyongyang about the opportunity to leave North Korea. A Russian diplomat told Sputnik earlier that Russians are not taking this flight.

The reclusive state bordering China and South Korea, two coronavirus hotbeds, has shut its land border and isolated foreigners to prevent the new strain of virus from spreading.

Pyongyang is home to more than 20 diplomatic missions, including eight European ones. Switzerland has a cooperation office.

Related Topics

Russia China Pyongyang Vladivostok South Korea Switzerland North Korea Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

8 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

10 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

10 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

11 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.