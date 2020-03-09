Special Flight From North Korea With Foreign Diplomats Aboard Arrives in Russia - Airline

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Air Koryo's plane arrived from Pyongyang in Russia's Vladivostok with foreign diplomats aboard, the spokesman of the airline told Sputnik on Monday.

"Today, the plane from Pyongyang arrived," the spokesman said, and confirmed that diplomats were aboard the plane.

The airline did not specify if such special flights would occur in the future.

A source previously told Sputnik that the North Korean authorities were organizing flights from Pyongyang to Vladivostok so that employees of foreign embassies could return to their countries.

The North Korea authorities, according to the source, informed all European embassies in Pyongyang about the opportunity to leave North Korea. A Russian diplomat told Sputnik earlier that Russians are not taking this flight.

The reclusive state bordering China and South Korea, two coronavirus hotbeds, has shut its land border and isolated foreigners to prevent the new strain of virus from spreading.

Pyongyang is home to more than 20 diplomatic missions, including eight European ones. Switzerland has a cooperation office.