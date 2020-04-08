Special Flight to Bring Italians Home From Russia Scheduled for Thursday - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A charter flight bringing Italians home from Russia amid the global coronavirus pandemic is scheduled for April 9, the Italian Embassy in Moscow said Tuesday.

"We inform you that the charter flight of NEOS airline has been prepared for a flight to Rome.

The flight is scheduled to take off from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Thursday, April 9," the embassy said on Facebook.

The plane will make a stop in St. Petersburg before proceeding to Rome.