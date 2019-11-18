UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Forces Use Batons To Disperse People Blocking Gov't Building In Tbilisi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Special Forces Use Batons to Disperse People Blocking Gov't Building in Tbilisi - Reports

Georgian special forces used batons to disperse protesters on Monday from the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Georgian special forces used batons to disperse protesters on Monday from the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgian media reported.

Earlier, Georgian media reported that the special forces were moving toward the building, but were not applying force against protesters.

According to the Rustavi 2 broadcaster, protesters have been laying down on the ground to obstruct the special forces' movement.

The opposition supporters have been preventing lawmakers from entering the parliament, blocking access to all entrances.

The Interior Ministry previously called on them to obey requirements of the police and to stop rallying, noting that otherwise measures will be taken.

Protesters are calling for convening early parliamentary elections and appointing an interim government, even though the ruling Georgian Dream party has already said that the early elections are out of question, and the vote will be held next October, as scheduled.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Parliament Vote Rustavi Tbilisi October Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to collectively encounter gimmicks of N ..

5 minutes ago

International Court to Start Hearings on Kerch Str ..

5 minutes ago

US Visit Gives Erdogan Certain 'Carrots' While Cor ..

5 minutes ago

Dry weather likely to persist in most parts :MET O ..

5 minutes ago

11 killed, 1,218 injured in 1,098 accidents in Pun ..

11 minutes ago

Govt working on minority empowerment package: Augu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.