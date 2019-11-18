(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Georgian special forces used batons to disperse protesters on Monday from the parliament building in Tbilisi , Georgian media reported.

Earlier, Georgian media reported that the special forces were moving toward the building, but were not applying force against protesters.

According to the Rustavi 2 broadcaster, protesters have been laying down on the ground to obstruct the special forces' movement.

The opposition supporters have been preventing lawmakers from entering the parliament, blocking access to all entrances.

The Interior Ministry previously called on them to obey requirements of the police and to stop rallying, noting that otherwise measures will be taken.

Protesters are calling for convening early parliamentary elections and appointing an interim government, even though the ruling Georgian Dream party has already said that the early elections are out of question, and the vote will be held next October, as scheduled.