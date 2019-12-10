Special Law on Donbas Status to Be Extended in 2020 - Zelenskyy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukraine's law on the special status of Donbas (southeastern regions) will be extended by one year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

The law on the special status of Donbas was adopted by the Ukrainian parliament in 2014, but was never enacted.

In the fall of 2018, the parliament extended it until the end of 2019.

"This law exists, we will extend it ... A year - that's a fair proposal," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing in Paris, held after the joint press conference of Normandy Four leaders.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukraine's possible new laws on the status of Donbas could bring the situation to a deadlock, if not coordinated with the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).