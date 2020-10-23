MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The special operation at the Part-Dieu railway station in France's Lyon has been completed, the prefect of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region said on Thursday.

French media reported earlier in the day that the station was evacuated following a bomb threat.

One person has been detained.

"The police operation at the Lyon Part-Dieu train station has been completed. Traffic is gradually resuming with very serious disruptions," the prefect wrote on Twitter.

According to the BFM tv broadcaster, no explosive devices were found at the scene of the incident.