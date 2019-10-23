Special Operation Ongoing in Southern France - Local Police

A special operation is underway in the town of Saint-Raphaël in southern France, the local police said Wednesday, without giving any additional details

"Police operation at Rue de la Vieille Eglise in St Raphael. Difficult traffic conditions. Avoid the area," the police of the department of Var said on Twitter.