Special Police Forces Ensure Safety Of Russian Diplomatic Institutions In Turkey - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:29 PM

Special Police Forces Ensure Safety of Russian Diplomatic Institutions in Turkey - Embassy

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey is doing its best to ensure the safety of Russian diplomatic institutions located in the country amid tensions around the situation developing in Syria, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the special police forces are guarding the Russian facilities.

"Since yesterday's evening, security of the embassy and other Russian diplomatic institutions in Turkey has been tightened. The security is ensured by the forces of the special police commandos. The Turkish side is implementing exhaustive measures," Irina Kasimova said.

