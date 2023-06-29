Open Menu

Special Police Units Being Sent To France's Nanterre Amid Mass Riots - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 09:50 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Special police units are being sent to the French city of Nanterre, where mass riots are taking place after a teenager was shot by the French police, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Thursday, citing security sources.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Nanterre after he refused to comply with police instructions.

Media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules. On Thursday, a protest march in memory of the killed teenager is taking place in Nanterre, that soon escalated into violent clashes between radicals and the police.

Special units of the French national police ” the GIGN (National Gendarmerie Intervention Group), RAID (Research, Assistance, Intervention, Deterrence), and BRI (Research and Intervention Brigade) ” have been sent to Nanterre, according to the newspaper.

