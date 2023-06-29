Open Menu

Special Police Units Sent To France's Nanterre Amid Mass Riots - Reports

Published June 29, 2023

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Special police units are being sent to the French city of Nanterre, where mass riots are taking place after a teenager was shot dead by the French police, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Thursday, citing security sources.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was killed in Nanterre after he refused to comply with police instructions. Media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules. On Thursday, a protest march in memory of the killed teenager took place in Nanterre that soon escalated into violent clashes between radicals and the police.

Special units of the French national police ” the GIGN (National Gendarmerie Intervention Group), RAID (Research, Assistance, Intervention, Deterrence), and BRI (Research and Intervention Brigade) ” have been sent to Nanterre, according to the newspaper.

The second day of unrest in Nanterre, in the western suburbs of Paris, began with a peaceful silent march that descended into chaos when hundreds of violent protesters attacked riot police with rocks and glass bottles.

Police responded by firing tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades at the raging mob. A RIA Novosti correspondent said that several people had been detained.

A curfew was announced in the town of Clamart, south of Paris, as tensions rose ahead of what is looking to become a third night of violence. The local authorities said that residents were to stay indoors between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Thursday night through Monday. Public facilities will be closed and mass events canceled through Sunday.

The commune of Compiegne, north of Paris, followed suit with a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew that will be in place through Monday for unaccompanied children under 16 years of age.

