Special prayers held for quake-hit Turkish brothers at Pakistan Embassy event

Published February 06, 2023

Special prayers were held for Turkish brothers affected by the earthquake at an event held here at the Pakistan Embassy on Monday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Special prayers were held for Turkish brothers affected by the earthquake at an event held here at the Pakistan Embassy on Monday.

The event was initially organized to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day, to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, a press release issued by the Pakistan Embassy said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives and devastating damages to property from the earthquake in Turkiye.

He reaffirmed complete solidarity with the Turkish brethren in the hour of grief and stated that rescue and relief teams along with relief assistance from Pakistan would reach Turkiye very soon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences and expressed solidarity with the people and the Government of T�rkiye in the trying time during a telephone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid reiterated unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir until the resolution of the dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and aspiration of the Kashmiri people.

He called on the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and fulfill the promise made by the United Nations to the Kashmiri people.

