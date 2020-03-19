Special Project of Radio Sputnik Reaches Final Stage of New York Festivals Radio Awards

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Radio Sputnik's Us/Them special project, which addresses relations between migrant and non-migrant communities in Russia, has made it to the finals of the New York Festivals Radio Awards in the Human Rights category, the press service of Rossiya Segodnya International news said on Thursday.

"Radio Sputnik's special project US/Them has become a finalist in the prestigious international contest New York Festivals Radio Awards. The only nominee from Russia claims to win in the Human Rights category," the press service said in a statement.

A series of programs by Sputnik's journalist, Maria Merkulova, explores the difficulties migrants face when coming to Russia, as well as the main causes of conflicts between natives and newcomers.

Entries by radio networks from 40 countries have been submitted to the contest's jury, and the winners will be announced in early April.

Sputnik is one of the largest international media companies offering country-specific and regional multimedia websites in 33 languages, and analog and digital radio broadcasting in Russian, English, French and other languages in more than 90 cities and online. Sputnik's newsfeeds deliver 24/7 content to leading international media around the world in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese and Persian, and its websites get more than 60 million visitors.