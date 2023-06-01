UrduPoint.com

Special Rapporteur On Foreign Interference Refuses To Resign After Canada Parliament Vote

June 01, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Canada's Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston said in a statement that he will not step down from his post after the Canadian parliament voted in favor of a non-binding resolution calling on him to resign.

"I deeply respect the right of the House of Commons to express its opinion about my work going forward but my mandate comes from the government," Johnston said on Wednesday evening. "I have a duty to pursue that work until my mandate is completed."

Earlier on Wednesday, Canada's parliament voted 174-150 to adopt the non-binding motion from the New Democratic Party (NDP) calling for Johnston to resign. The NDP motion was backed by all opposition parties - Conservatives, Greens and Bloc Quebecois members, while the Liberals voted against the motion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's appointment of Johnston raised numerous concerns among opposition parties and civil society, particularly about Johnston's bias given his links with the Trudeau family and membership in the Pierre Trudeau Foundation.

In late March, Trudeau appointed Johnston, the country's former governor general, as special rapporteur to investigate reports of foreign meddling in Canada's elections.

Last week, Johnston presented the first of two reports on foreign interference in Canada, notably by China, in which he recommended proceeding with a series of public hearings on policy failures rather than holding a public inquiry.

Johnston's final report on foreign interference is set to be delivered by the end of October.

