Special Services Have Proofs, Confessions In Case Of Belarus Coup Attempt - Kremlin

Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The special services have all the necessary proofs and confessions of those who have  conspired against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The special services have proofs. You know that our special services together have implemented this operation to suppress these criminal plans to overthrow the legitimate government in Belarus. And the special services ... have all the necessary evidence. In addition, they also have the confessions of some of the participants in this conspiracy," Peskov told reporters.

On April 17, Lukashenko said that the country's security forces had detained a group of people backed by the US intelligence services, who had been planning to assassinate him and his children and organize an armed coup in the country. According to Lukashenko, the group included both foreign citizens and nationals of Belarus.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Belarusian state security committee later announced the arrest of dual US-Belarusian national Yuri Zenkovich and Belarusian citizen Alexander Feduta in this regard. They were arrested in Moscow with the FSB assistance.

