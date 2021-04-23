UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Train Loaded With Oxygen Heads For India's COVID-Stricken Maharashtra

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Special Train Loaded With Oxygen Heads for India's COVID-Stricken Maharashtra

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Special train named Oxygen Express has left India's eastern state of Andhra Pradesh for western Maharashtra, which has been the worst hit by the pandemic, as part of the so-called Oxygen Express service aimed to help curb a spike in infections, Sputnik correspondent reported.

The  service was launched after several hospitals reported earlier this week that they had alarmingly little oxygen left due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The train arrived at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday morning to load up on oxygen.

Its cargo includes seven trucks carrying 100 tonnes of oxygen.

India has been witnessing a spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February, resulting in a surge in the number of patients from about 135,000 to over 1.4 million. On Friday, India registered 332,730 new COVID-19 cases, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 67,013 of new cases.

Earlier in the day, Russia offered to supply medical oxygen and antiviral drug Remdesivir, which is regarded as a promising drug for the treatment of COVID-19, to India.

Related Topics

India Russia From Million

Recent Stories

India posts world record COVID cases

25 minutes ago

Brajkovic leads from start to win Menâ€™s Open tit ..

38 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 144 million

40 minutes ago

Creating a sustainable ecosystem: OPPO is doing ou ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan won the toss, decides to bowl first in 2n ..

55 minutes ago

What property of Nawaz Sharif is being auctioned i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.