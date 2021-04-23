NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Special train named Oxygen Express has left India's eastern state of Andhra Pradesh for western Maharashtra, which has been the worst hit by the pandemic, as part of the so-called Oxygen Express service aimed to help curb a spike in infections, Sputnik correspondent reported.

The service was launched after several hospitals reported earlier this week that they had alarmingly little oxygen left due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The train arrived at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday morning to load up on oxygen.

Its cargo includes seven trucks carrying 100 tonnes of oxygen.

India has been witnessing a spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February, resulting in a surge in the number of patients from about 135,000 to over 1.4 million. On Friday, India registered 332,730 new COVID-19 cases, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 67,013 of new cases.

Earlier in the day, Russia offered to supply medical oxygen and antiviral drug Remdesivir, which is regarded as a promising drug for the treatment of COVID-19, to India.