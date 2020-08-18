MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Special Tribunal for Lebanon has not succeeded in identifying the suicide attacker who triggered the explosion that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri back in 2005, judge Janet Nosworthy said on Tuesday.

"He was most likely a suicide bomber... Beyond the evidence that the tooth belonged to a young male in his early twenties, there is no further identifying evidence in the human remains analyzed by the forensic experts... The trial chamber, therefore, cannot make a finding on the male's identity," Nosworthy said.