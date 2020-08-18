Special Tribunal For Lebanon Rules Salim Ayyash Guilty Of Hariri Murder
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:37 PM
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon ruled on Tuesday that Salim Ayyash, who is linked to Hezbollah, is guilty of the 2005 murder of ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri
The tribunal acquitted Assad Hassan Sabra, Hassan Habib Merhi, and Hussein Hassan Oneissi on all counts, Judge David Re said.