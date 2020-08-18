Special Tribunal for Lebanon Rules Salim Ayyash Guilty of Hariri Murder

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon ruled on Tuesday that Salim Ayyash, who is linked to Hezbollah, is guilty of the 2005 murder of ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Special Tribunal for Lebanon ruled on Tuesday that Salim Ayyash, who is linked to Hezbollah, is guilty of the 2005 murder of ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

The tribunal acquitted Assad Hassan Sabra, Hassan Habib Merhi, and Hussein Hassan Oneissi on all counts, Judge David Re said.