Special Tribunal For Lebanon Verdicts May Be Appealed - Spokeswoman

Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Special Tribunal for Lebanon Verdicts May Be Appealed - Spokeswoman

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The verdicts and sentencing of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) may not be final, as the accused have a number of rights to appeal, STL spokeswoman Wajed Ramadan told Sputnik.

Verdicts against four defendants are set to be delivered on Tuesday over the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. All the defendants are linked to the Shia paramilitary group Hezbollah.

According to the spokeswoman, if the accused is detained in the future, he has the right to demand that he be tried anew in writing.

The spokeswoman refused to gauge the likelihood of the sentences being executed by the Lebanese government since Hezbollah is a Lebanese party deeply involved in Lebanese politics.

Hezbollah does not recognize the STL.

Ramadan, however, pointed out that Lebanon's interaction with the tribunal has been excellent.

A prominent Sunni Muslim politician and a billionaire developer, Hariri was assassinated in a powerful explosion in central Beirut in February 2005. The blast also killed 22 people, most of whom were part of his entourage.

The STL, based in The Hague, was incepted by the UN Security Council in 2007. Four Hezbollah operatives, Mustafa Amine Badreddin, Salim Ayyash, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra were singled out as the Primary suspects in the assassination.

Hezbollah has denounced the tribunal as a US and Israeli weapon aimed at fomenting conflict between Lebanon's Sunni and Shia populations.

