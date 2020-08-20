UrduPoint.com
Specialists From All Fields Working To Diagnose Cause Of Navalny's Condition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:03 PM

Specialists From All Fields Working to Diagnose Cause of Navalny's Condition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Health experts from all fields are working to establish a diagnosis for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was hospitalized earlier in the day with suspected poisoning, the Omsk Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow when he fell gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in an artificial coma.

"The patient [Navalny] is in First Aid Hospital No 1. There are a number of diagnoses that specialists are working on, which are being confirmed or excluded. Specialists of all fields are involved. The patient's condition is serious," the press office of the Omsk regional health ministry said.

The head doctor of the rapid response facility, Alexander Murakhovsky, told reporters earlier that the opposition leader was in serious condition and had to be put into a coma artificially to get him on a lung ventilator.

Separately, the airline company making the flight, the Novosibirsk-based S7 Airlines, released a statement detailing the incident and saying that Navalny did not eat or drink anything while aboard.

"Soon after the takeoff of flight S7 2614 Tomsk-Moscow, the state of health of one of the passengers, Alexey Navalny, sharply deteriorated. The crew worked quickly and strictly in accordance with the procedures. The flight attendants immediately reported this to the aircraft commander, and he decided to land at the nearest airport - in Omsk. Alexey did not eat or drink anything while on board," S7 said on Thursday.

Spokeswoman for Navalny, Kira Yarmysh, who was with him throughout the Tomsk trip and on the same plane with the opposition figure, recounted a similar succession of events in a telephone interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station. According to her, Navalny only had a cup of tea at the airport before takeoff.

