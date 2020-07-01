UrduPoint.com
Speed, Not Stealth Now Key Technology For Military Supremacy - Pentagon Research Chief

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Stealth technology was key to military supremacy but now hypersonics and increased speed is the strategic technology of the future, US Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization Director Mark Lewis said on Tuesday.

"Stealth lived up to its entire promise, [but] we no longer have that advantage that we once had...

the next step may be hypersonic," Lewis told an online audience at a meeting organized by the Hudson Institute. "I have been accused of saying speed is the new stealth. I believe there is a truth to that. It is the next trend in weapons technology."

Lewis, when asked, confirmed that the United States was currently lagging behind China and Russia in the race to develop hypersonic weapons.

The United States was interested in developing hypersonic weapons that could penetrate to targets at extremely long range with exceptional resilience, Lewis added.

