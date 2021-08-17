UrduPoint.com

Speed Of Collapse Of Afghan Gov't 'Sudden,' There Are Lessons To Be Learned - NATO Chief

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:16 PM

Speed of Collapse of Afghan Gov't 'Sudden,' There Are Lessons to Be Learned - NATO Chief

The speed of the collapse of the Afghan government was "swift and sudden," and there are many lessons for NATO to be learned, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The speed of the collapse of the Afghan government was "swift and sudden," and there are many lessons for NATO to be learned, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Despite our considerable investment and sacrifice of two decades, the collapse [of the Afghan government] was swift and sudden, there are many lessons to be learned," Stoltenberg told a press briefing.

