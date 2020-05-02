Speed of COVID-19 Spread in Ecuador Decreasing - President Moreno

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The rate of growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ecuador is decreasing, country's President Lenin Moreno said.

"The speed of the virus spread has decreased ... There is a significant decrease in the number of deaths, especially in the province of Guayas, where [the rate of growth] sank by 94 percent," Moreno said in a televised address on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 237,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ecuador has confirmed 26,336 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,063 fatalities and 1,913 recoveries.