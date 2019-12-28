Speed of Russian Kinzhal, Zircon Hypersonic Missiles to Increase to Over 10 Mach- Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russian developers plan to increase the speed of the Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles to more than Mach 10, or 7,600 miles per hour, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"Hypersonic weapons prototypes are created to use them with both air [Kinzhal system], and land and sea carriers [Zircon]. The development of crucial technologies that provide an increase in flight speed � to more than Mach 10 � range, and precision pointing continues," the deputy minister told Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.