Speeding West, Ukraine Hospital Train Ferries Patients To Safety

As the hospital train sped away from the frontline in war-torn Ukraine, electrician Evhen Perepelytsia was grateful he would soon see his children again after almost losing his life

"We hope that the worst is over -- that after what I've been through, it will be better," the 30-year-old said, lying on a train carriage bed swaddled in a grey blanket.

He was among 48 wounded and elderly patients to be evacuated from embattled east Ukraine this weekend, pulling up in the western city of Lviv Sunday evening after a long trip overnight.

The evacuation was the first from the east since a Russian strike killed 52 people among thousands waiting for the train at the eastern railway station of Kramatorsk on Friday.

And it was the fourth to be organised by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Inside one of the carriages turned ward-on-wheels, Perepelytsya recounted how he lost his leg to shelling in his hometown of Hirske in the eastern region of Lugansk.

He was standing outside, and he and his wife had just discussed abandoning their home to join their children in the west of the country, he said.

"I took one step forward, and when I made the second, I fell," he said.

"It turned out that it hit very close to me, hit a monument, and a fragment from it tore off my leg."

