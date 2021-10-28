UrduPoint.com

Spending Deal Would Be 'most Significant' Climate Crisis Measure 'ever': Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:33 PM

Spending deal would be 'most significant' climate crisis measure 'ever': Biden

President Joe Biden asserted Thursday that his huge social spending plan features the largest investment 'ever' to fight climate change

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden asserted Thursday that his huge social spending plan features the largest investment 'ever' to fight climate change.

"This framework also makes the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis ever," Biden said in address from the White House.

"Beyond any other advanced nation in the world," Biden added on a day of frenzied activity aimed at securing support for his social spending plan as he prepared to leave for summits in Europe.

Related Topics

World Europe White House From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

34 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

34 minutes ago
 Italian-Russian Economic Cooperation Council to Be ..

Italian-Russian Economic Cooperation Council to Be Held in Rome in December - Am ..

1 minute ago
 Pb health dept to vaccinate 46 mln children: Dr Mu ..

Pb health dept to vaccinate 46 mln children: Dr Mukhtar Ahmed

2 minutes ago
 House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate ..

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

2 minutes ago
 Not good enough: National climate pledges

Not good enough: National climate pledges

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.