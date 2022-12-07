Spending of UK Households on Christmas Lights This Year to Double on 2021 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) UK households will spend about 189 million Pounds ($229 million) to light up Christmas trees this year, British broadcaster Sky news reported on Wednesday.

The spending last year was 73 million pounds, which means it increased from about 3 pounds per household to 7 pounds, the broadcaster estimated.

Those who did not switch to LED lights, which consume 80% less energy, will have to pay an additional 27 pounds, the report said.

Despite the ban on halogen lights in the United Kingdom, many Britons reportedly continue to use them.

The report cited London Fire Brigade's assistant commissioner for fire safety, Charlie Pugsley, as saying that halogen lamps are a fire hazard and people are encouraged to switch to LED.