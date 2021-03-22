UrduPoint.com
Spending on Hypersonic Missiles to Fall By $1Bln Annually By 2024 - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) US annual spending on the development of hypersonic missiles will peak this year at $2.5 billion and is estimated to then drop by $1 billion to $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2024, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report released on Monday.

"Total DOD [Department of Defense] spending on hypersonic weapon development peaked in fiscal 2020 and will fall by nearly $1 billion annually by fiscal 2024," the report, entitled "Hypersonic Weapons," said.

Combined spending on technology and product development of the system would level off and drop over the next four fiscal years although spending on product development within that total would increase to just under $2 billion a year, the report said.

"The GAO identified 70 efforts to develop hypersonic weapons and related technologies that are estimated to cost almost $15 billion from fiscal years 2015 through 2024," the report added.

The majority of total funding in this period is directed to the product development of offensive hypersonic weapon prototypes, according to the report.

