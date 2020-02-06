TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The cooling system for a pool of spent MOX nuclear fuel stopped at the third unit of the Ikata Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported citing employees of the plant's operator Shikoku Electric Power.

According to company information, on January 25 there was a failure in the supply of electricity to the station. In 10 seconds, an emergency diesel generator was launched, but first of all, electricity was directed to maintaining the operation of the cooling system in the reactor.

In the spent nuclear fuel pool, the system was turned on only in 43 minutes. During this time, the water temperature rose by 1 degree from 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. The safe limit is 65 degrees.

The third unit's pool contains 1,504 assemblies with MOX fuel, a mixture of uranium and plutonium. The third unit was stopped for maintenance at the end of December. It has been plagued by emergencies and technical failures for a month.