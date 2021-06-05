UrduPoint.com
SPIEF-2021 Attended By 13,000 People From 140 Countries - Organizers

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) This year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gathered about 13,000 participants from 140 countries, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov, who is also the head of the forum's  organizing committee, said on Saturday.

"The number of forum participants totaled 13,000 people, 140 countries, and 11,000 Russian and foreign companies, and 800 top companies were represented by their management," Kobyakov said at the final press conference.

About 3,000 of the foreign guests participated in the forum in-person, according to him.

SPIEF-2021 has taken place from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St.Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya international information agency is an official media partner of the event.

