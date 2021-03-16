UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPIEF-2021 To Be Held In Person At Expoforum - Russian Government

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:21 PM

SPIEF-2021 to Be Held in Person at Expoforum - Russian Government

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year will be held from June 2-5 in face-to-face format at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center, a representative of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year will be held from June 2-5 in face-to-face format at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center, a representative of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told reporters.

"SPIEF-2021 will be held in face-to-face format using modern digital technologies. ... The Forum will take place from June 2-5 at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center," she said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia St. Petersburg June From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority to ensure availabi ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago

14 more Covid-19 positive cases surfaced in Baloch ..

8 minutes ago

German Energy Minister Says Will Meet With US Ener ..

8 minutes ago

UK Nuclear Arsenal Boost Hinders NPT Credibility, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.