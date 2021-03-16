SPIEF-2021 To Be Held In Person At Expoforum - Russian Government
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:21 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year will be held from June 2-5 in face-to-face format at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center, a representative of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told reporters.
