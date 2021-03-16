SPIEF-2021 to Be Held in Person at Expoforum - Russian Government

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year will be held from June 2-5 in face-to-face format at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center, a representative of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year will be held from June 2-5 in face-to-face format at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center, a representative of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told reporters.

"SPIEF-2021 will be held in face-to-face format using modern digital technologies. ... The Forum will take place from June 2-5 at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center," she said.