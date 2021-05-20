MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 4 with personal participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, forum organizer Roscongress said.

"SPIEF 2021 plenary session will be held on June 4 with personal participation of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin," the Roscongress foundation said in a statement.

The SPIEF forum is one of the world's largest global platforms for economic consultations. Every year it gathers high-level state officials, including heads of state and government, prominent businesses and experts, to discuss the most pressing economic issues on the regional and international agendas.