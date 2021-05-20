UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPIEF Plenary Session To Be Held On June 4 With Putin's Participation - Organizers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

SPIEF Plenary Session to Be Held on June 4 With Putin's Participation - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 4 with personal participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, forum organizer Roscongress said.

"SPIEF 2021 plenary session will be held on June 4 with personal participation of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin," the Roscongress foundation said in a statement.

The SPIEF forum is one of the world's largest global platforms for economic consultations. Every year it gathers high-level state officials, including heads of state and government, prominent businesses and experts, to discuss the most pressing economic issues on the regional and international agendas.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg June Government

Recent Stories

Flag march held in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Spurious drugs supplier held in multan

3 minutes ago

DC chairs district coordination meeting

3 minutes ago

Two gamblers arrested in sialkot

14 minutes ago

AIOU declares matric results

14 minutes ago

Lavrov Briefed Putin on His Talks With Blinken - K ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.