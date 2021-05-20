UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPIEF To Feature Global Energy Debate Of 3 Nobel Prize Laureates

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

SPIEF to Feature Global Energy Debate of 3 Nobel Prize Laureates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Three Nobel Peace prize Laureates, Riccardo Valentini, Rae Kwon Chung, and Rodney John Allam, will discuss scenarios for the future of global energy at the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to organizers.

SPIEF 2021 will be held from June 2-5 in person at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre in St. Petersburg.

A session under the heading "Energy sector transformations" is scheduled for June 3 and will include such panelists as Italy's Riccardo Valentini and South Korea's Rae Kwon Chung.

The UK's Rodney John Allam will join the event online.

The session will also be attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Andrey Ryumin, CEO of Russian energy giant Rosseti, and Secretary-General of the World Energy Council Angela Wilkinson.

TV anchor Sergey Brilev will be the moderator of the session.

Rossiya Segodnya, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an information partner with SPIEF-2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia St. Petersburg Petersburg Italy United Kingdom South Korea June Media Event From

Recent Stories

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

54 seconds ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

15 minutes ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

32 minutes ago

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

45 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Children’s Book and Sharjah Children&#03 ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.