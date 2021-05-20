SPIEF to Feature Global Energy Debate of 3 Nobel Prize Laureates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Three Nobel Peace prize Laureates, Riccardo Valentini, Rae Kwon Chung, and Rodney John Allam, will discuss scenarios for the future of global energy at the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to organizers.

SPIEF 2021 will be held from June 2-5 in person at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre in St. Petersburg.

A session under the heading "Energy sector transformations" is scheduled for June 3 and will include such panelists as Italy's Riccardo Valentini and South Korea's Rae Kwon Chung.

The UK's Rodney John Allam will join the event online.

The session will also be attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Andrey Ryumin, CEO of Russian energy giant Rosseti, and Secretary-General of the World Energy Council Angela Wilkinson.

TV anchor Sergey Brilev will be the moderator of the session.

Rossiya Segodnya, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an information partner with SPIEF-2021.