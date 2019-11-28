SPIEF Visiting Session to Be Held in Qatar From December 14-15 - Organizers

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will hold an off-site session in Qatar's Doha from December 14-15 as part of preparations for the 2020 event, the Russian Roscongress Foundation, a SPIEF organizer, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will hold an off-site session in Qatar 's Doha December 14-15 as part of preparations for the 2020 event , the Russian Roscongress Foundation, a SPIEF organizer, said on Thursday.

"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will hold a visiting session in Doha, Qatar from 14-15 December. The session will take part as part of preparations for the SPIEF 2020, where Qatar will participate with guest country status. The visiting session will take place on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, one of the biggest political and economic events in the middle East," the press release said.

During the session, Roscongress plans to sign a cooperation agreement with the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, which will focus on cooperation in priority investment and business projects.

"Collaboration at key business platforms will deepen relations between our countries in all areas of cooperation, attract investment to Russian companies and help search for and implement joint projects," Russian presidential adviser and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said, as quoted in the press release.

The SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues.

The SPIEF 2020 will run from June 3-6, 2020.