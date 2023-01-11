UrduPoint.com

Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Wins Golden Globe For Best Motion Picture Drama

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) "The Fabelmans" film directed by Steven Spielberg has won in the nomination for Best Motion Picture - Drama at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said.

Among those films nominated in the same category also were "Avatar: The Way of Water" by James Cameron, "Elvis" by Baz Luhrmann, "Tar" by Todd Field and "Top Gun: Maverick" by Joseph Kosinski.

Spielberg also took Best Director for "The Fabelmans," which became the third Golden Globe award during his career among 20 nominations, including Cameron, Luhrmann, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" adventure film), as well as Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin" comedy and drama film).

Australian actress Cate Blanchett captured the nomination of Best Actress - Motion Picture - Drama for starring in "Tar," while US actor Austin Robert Butler won the nomination of Best Actor for his performance as Elvis Presley in the eponymous motion-picture.

The best actors of Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy were allotted to Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh for her part in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and to Irish actor Colin Farrell for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

The list of winners included UK playwright and screenwriter Martin McDonagh, who triumphed in the nomination of Best Screenplay - Motion Picture. Field, Scheinert and Kwan, Canadian filmmaker and actress Sarah Ellen Polley and Spielberg together with US screenwriter and playwright Anthony Robert Kushner were also nominated in the category.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are annually allotted by the HFPA since January 1944 to recognize the US and intentional film and television achievements. The Golden Globe Awards secured over $45 million of donations in the past 26 years for more than 70 entertainment-related charities and the programs for future film and television professionals, including scholarships.

