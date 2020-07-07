UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spike In Australian COVID-19 Cases "deeply Concerning": Health Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

Spike in Australian COVID-19 cases

Australia has recorded almost 200 new cases of coronavirus in a single day

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia has recorded almost 200 new cases of coronavirus in a single day.

Authorities in Victoria on Tuesday announced that there had been 191 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the state since Monday. It marks the second consecutive day that the state has recorded its largest daily increase.

"Within Victoria, 37 new cases are linked to outbreaks and 154 are under investigation. No cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine," said a media release from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Tuesday.

Addressing the spike in cases in Victoria, Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth on Tuesday morning described the outbreaks as "deeply concerning." "The numbers are obviously in three figures now, and there's a significant amount of community transmission. In fact, now the vast majority of cases are occurring within the Victorian community, the Melbourne community, rather than from overseas travelers," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"This is a real partnership between people in those towers, between Victorians and the rest of Australia and its government to get this under control. This is an issue that we all share," he said, referring to the lockdown imposed on nine public housing towers.

Daniel Andrews, premier of Victoria, said in a statement on Tuesday that based on the advice of the Chief Health Officer, Stage 3 "Stay at Home" restrictions will be reinstated across metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from 11:59 p.m. local time from Wednesday.

"It's clear we are on the cusp of our second wave -- and we cannot let this virus cut through our communities," he said.

Businesses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will also return to Stage 3 restrictions, with restaurants and cafes returning to takeaway and delivery services only. Beauty and personal services, entertainment and cultural venues and community sport will be closed.

Related Topics

Australia Hotel Victoria Melbourne Mitchell Media All From Government Share Housing Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

US says foreign students not allowed to stay if th ..

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.54 USD per ba ..

17 seconds ago

Cash prizes distribute among security officials

20 seconds ago

Death toll in Japan floods rises to 50

22 seconds ago

NIC launches report on "Impact of COVID-19 on Paki ..

11 minutes ago

NDMA hands over 120 ventilators to Balochistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.