Spinner Piedt Leads South Africa Fightback In Second Test
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) South African spinner Dane Piedt celebrated his return to international cricket with two key wickets on Wednesday as the Proteas restricted New Zealand to 121-3 in the second Test.
Offspinner Piedt bowled opener Tom Latham for 40 with a superb delivery before removing star batter Kane Williamson for 43 to propel the tourists back into the contest at tea on day two in Hamilton.
First-Test double centurion Rachin Ravindra was at the crease on 20 and Will Young on 16 in an evenly-balanced affair at Seddon Park.
The Proteas started the day by losing four quick wickets to be dismissed for 242, a setback in their bid to square the two-match series after losing the opener by 281 runs in Mount Maunganui.
New Zealand must win or draw to notch their first-ever series win over South Africa, but they have a fight on their hands.
The hosts still trail their understrength opponents by 121 runs on a slow Seddon Park pitch that is providing assistance to the spinners.
Piedt took advantage with a tight spell to have figures of 2-38 in what is his first Test in more than four years.
The 33-year-old off-spinner, who didn't play at Mount Maunganui, deceived Latham with his flight to remove the opener and end a 74-run stand for the second wicket.
Williamson, who scored a century in each innings of the first Test, was undone by some extra bounce as he offered a bat-pad catch in close to Raynard van Tonder.
Earlier, New Zealand went to lunch at 27-1 after Devon Conway's lean run of form continued, departing for a duck after edging the fourth ball of the opening over bowled by Dane Paterson.
South Africa started the day at 220-6 but pace bowler Will O'Rourke tore through the tail to finish with figures of 4-59 on Test debut.
The last four wickets fell in just 8.2 overs, with tall left-armer O'Rourke taking three of them, including the removal of both overnight batsmen.
He firstly bowled fellow-debutant Shaun von Berg for 39 to end a gritty 77-run stand for the seventh wicket and later produced a similar dismissal of Ruan de Swardt for 64.
