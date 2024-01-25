Spinners Rattle England But Stokes Defiant In First India Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Ben Stokes stood firm on 43 as England reached 215-8 at tea, after India's spinners wore down the opposition's aggressive "Bazball" strategy during Thursday's opening day of the first Test.
The left-handed England captain took charge with help from debutant Tom Hartley, who hit 23 and smashed the only six of the innings so far before being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.
Stokes and Mark Wood, on seven, were batting at tea in Hyderabad, with Jadeja the pick of the bowlers on figures of 3-75.
England started briskly after opting to bat first with Ben Duckett (35) and Zak Crawley (20) putting on an opening stand of 55.
Both attacked with regular boundaries off loose balls by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to showcase their much-talked-about "Bazball" approach.
A highly aggressive style of play, "Bazball" is a strategy devised by England coach Brendon McCullum, who goes by the nickname "Baz", and Stokes.
England reached 41-0 in eight overs before spin was introduced and Jadeja started with a maiden over, while Ravichandran Ashwin gave away just one from the other end.
Duckett kept up the charge and smashed left-arm spinner Jadeja for two successive boundaries, but fell lbw in the next over to Ashwin, who broke a breezy opening stand.
Crawley gifted Ashwin a second wicket when the tall opener hit the ball to mid-off and Siraj took a low catch, which the third-umpire checked before giving it out.
Jonny Bairstow hit 37 in a partnership of 61 with Joe Root, who made 29.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled Bairstow soon after lunch to break the stand, holding his arms up in celebration to send the home crowd into massive cheers.
Jadeja got Root caught out at short fine-leg after the veteran batsman mistimed a sweep and trudged back to the pavilion.
England have come into the game with three specialist spinners and Root, who also bowls. Mark Wood is their only fast bowler.
