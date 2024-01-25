Open Menu

Spinners Rattle England But Stokes Defiant In First India Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Spinners rattle England but Stokes defiant in first India Test

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Ben Stokes stood firm on 43 as England reached 215-8 at tea, after India's spinners wore down the opposition's aggressive "Bazball" strategy during Thursday's opening day of the first Test.

The left-handed England captain took charge with help from debutant Tom Hartley, who hit 23 and smashed the only six of the innings so far before being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Stokes and Mark Wood, on seven, were batting at tea in Hyderabad, with Jadeja the pick of the bowlers on figures of 3-75.

England started briskly after opting to bat first with Ben Duckett (35) and Zak Crawley (20) putting on an opening stand of 55.

Both attacked with regular boundaries off loose balls by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to showcase their much-talked-about "Bazball" approach.

A highly aggressive style of play, "Bazball" is a strategy devised by England coach Brendon McCullum, who goes by the nickname "Baz", and Stokes.

England reached 41-0 in eight overs before spin was introduced and Jadeja started with a maiden over, while Ravichandran Ashwin gave away just one from the other end.

Duckett kept up the charge and smashed left-arm spinner Jadeja for two successive boundaries, but fell lbw in the next over to Ashwin, who broke a breezy opening stand.

Crawley gifted Ashwin a second wicket when the tall opener hit the ball to mid-off and Siraj took a low catch, which the third-umpire checked before giving it out.

Jonny Bairstow hit 37 in a partnership of 61 with Joe Root, who made 29.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled Bairstow soon after lunch to break the stand, holding his arms up in celebration to send the home crowd into massive cheers.

Jadeja got Root caught out at short fine-leg after the veteran batsman mistimed a sweep and trudged back to the pavilion.

England have come into the game with three specialist spinners and Root, who also bowls. Mark Wood is their only fast bowler.

fk/gle/aha

Related Topics

India Hyderabad Ben Duckett National University From Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

44 minutes ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

46 minutes ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

58 minutes ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

2 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

15 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

16 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From World